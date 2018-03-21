Liverpool Defender Edges Closer Towards Injury Return With Appearance For Under-23s

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has further stepped up his recovery from injury after being named in Liverpool's Under-23 squad for their game on Wednesday night.

The Red's Under-23 side is set to face Middlesborough in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup and the surprise addition to the squad was the 26-year-old who continues to work towards his return.

The right back last featured for the senior team in Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Tranmere in June, and has not featured for the first team this season due to a back injury he picked up during the game.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, he began his comeback to competitive action in another Under-23 game last month and managed to play the full 90 minutes after being told he would only play one half.

Speaking to the Daily Express after the game, Under-23's manager Neil Critchley revealed that Clyne insisted he was in fact fit enough to continue throughout the game and that he set the rest of the side a good example of the right attitude to have.

He said: “He has not played for seven months and the plan was to see how long he would go for. He kept putting his thumb up and saying he was OK. He obviously wanted to see out the 90 minutes, which was great for him.

“I thought he was a great example to our players in the way he managed himself during the game, as well as Joe Gomez.”

Clyne signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2015, and has since made 93 appearances in all competitions for his side - including 37 of Liverpool's 38 Premier League games last season.

Since his injury, the responsibility at right back has been filled by the likes of Joe Gomez and more notably Trent Alexander-Arnold, meaning Clyne will face some stiff competition to regain his place in Klopp's starting 11 once he fully recovers from his injury. However, Liverpool fans will just be happy to see Clyne back in competitive action.