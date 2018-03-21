Marco Asensio Mocks ​Real Madrid Teammate After He Posts Topless Photo on Instagram

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio was quick to mock teammate Marcos Llorente after he posted a topless photo of himself on his Instagram account.

Asensio has enjoyed a good season with Los Blancos, making 40 appearances so far and netting 10 goals. Llorente, on the other hand, has been less involved as he has appeared just 15 times and has yet to score.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Despite Real Madrid reaching the quarter finals of the Champions League, they have struggled in La Liga this season. They are currently third in the league table, 15 points behind leaders Barcelona with nine games remaining.

However, their poor league campaign so far appears not to have affected Asensio's humour. The 22-year-old couldn't miss an opportunity to make fun of his teammate Llorente after he posted a topless picture of himself on Instagram.





The Spanish Under-21 international posted the photo on Tuesday.

📸 @bernardodoral A post shared by Marcos Llorente (@marcosllorente) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

When Asensio saw the image he couldn't help but to make a joke at his teammate's expense, joking: "This photoshopping is terrible."

Real Madrid's season is currently on pause as the international break is underway. Their next game will be in the league away to Las Palmas next Saturday. Just three days later they will again play away, this time in the Champions League quarter finals against Juventus in their first leg clash.