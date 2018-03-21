Newcastle Outcast Expected to Depart St. James' Park as Magpies Reportedly Eye Man Utd Left Back

Newcastle left back Massadio Haidara is reportedly expected to leave St. James' Park in the summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The French footballer has become a forgotten man at the club as he's made just one appearance all season, which was in the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea in January.

The 25-year-old has been plagued with injuries during his five year spell with the Magpies and will be desperate for a fresh start elsewhere. During his five years on Tyneside, he's only played a total of 37 Premier League games and has a tally of two assists.

According to a report from the Northern Echo, Haidara is expected to leave St. James' Park as he's expected to run down his contract, which expires at the end of the season.



Rafa Benitez is now desperate to sign a new left back, as his only experienced option in that position is Paul Dummett. Benitez is reportedly keeping tabs on wantaway Manchester United full back Luke Shaw.

Shaw is expected to leave Man Utd after enduring a torrid time at Old Trafford, as he's continuously gaining some heavy criticism from manager Jose Mourinho. The England international would provide Benitez with a talented natural left back, which is something they have lacked for a few seasons.



It is unknown where Haidara's next venture lies - he was close to joining Ligue 1 side St. Etienne in the summer, but chances of a move broke down.

The left back signed for Newcastle for £2.25m in 2013 from French side AS Nancy. He's played for France at Under-21 level but is yet to receive a senior call up.

