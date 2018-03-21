PHOTOS: Arsenal Striker Aubameyang Moves in to £16m London Mansion - But There's One Problem

Since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has spent his time in London living in a hotel as he spent his down time hunting for a house for himself, his girlfriend and two children.

Now, after spending close to two months in England, the Gabon striker has - as reported by the Sun - moved out of his temporary home and into a much more luxurious, permanent one.

The 28-year-old has reportedly splashed a massive £16m on the mansion, with his new house boasting a home cinema, an indoor pool and all the other things you don't need but would bloody love if you could afford them.

Take a look at the pics and weep that you will never come close to owning anything that cool in your life.

Image by Daniel Swales

Image by Daniel Swales

Image by Andrew Headspeath

However, if you're feeling suitably jealous, there is one small issue that you can enjoy. Namely, the garage.

Aubameyang has a well documented love of cars, with the Gunners front man frequently splashing out on all manner of extravagant super cars. However, his new place only has space for two cars to in the garage.

Just what the striker does with his remaining cars remains to be seen, but unless the Arsenal man would be willing to sell on some of his most prized possessions, it seems his new house may need some work.