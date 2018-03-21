'You're Not Singing Anymore!' Man Utd Set to Hand Out Song Sheets to Improve Old Trafford Atmosphere

Manchester United are reportedly considering handing out sheets with chant lyrics around Old Trafford before games, in a bid to improve the atmosphere in the stadium.

The powers that be at the club are beginning to agree with Jose Mourinho in that the Theatre of Dreams no longer has the intimidating atmosphere it once had.

Mourinho has spent a lot of time during his United tenure slating the poor atmosphere at United's ground, and there's a slight belief that it is beginning to have a negative impact on performances at Old Trafford.

According to the Times, the club are looking for ways in which to improve the atmosphere around the stadium, and have asked fans for suggestions of how to make the stadium a bit noisier than it currently is.

One suggestion was the printing of song sheets - which seems to be the preferred choice of the club. However, there has also been calls of printing lyrics onto the matchday programme as well as putting the chants on the club's website, so that those who don't make it to matches all too frequently are able to learn any songs before they attend games.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As the clubs have broken away for the international break, United have enjoyed a slight upturn in form in recent weeks.

After beating close rivals Liverpool in the Premier League, Mourinho's men went on to beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup quarter final. They now face Tottenham in the next round, with the chance of playing either Southampton or Chelsea should they progress the final.