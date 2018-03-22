Alexis Sánchez Admits 'Very Impressive' Zlatan Has Played Key Role in Helping Him Settle at Man Utd

Manchester United forward Alexis Sánchez has claimed that the positive influence of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has been pivotal in helping him to settle in at his new club.

In an interview with The Times, the 29-year-old spoke candidly of his struggles in adapting to playing for a different team, but highlighted his blossoming friendship with Ibrahimović as being a huge help in aiding the tricky transition. Sánchez said:

"I like to train with him (Ibrahimović). I hope that I can play a match with him. With Zlatan I have trained a month and a half and he is very impressive. We talk and we have coffee together every day, it’s a shame that he no longer plays for his country.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sánchez's comments come after reports that the former-Barcelona man is struggling to adapt to life at Old Trafford, following his January switch from their Premier League rivals Arsenal. The tenacious Chilean was reported to be isolating himself from his teammates - eating alone and spending little time actively integrating himself into the set-up.

United's signing of the former Udinese man came as a surprise to fans and pundits alike in the summer, as the player moved to Manchester City's fierce rivals despite being odds on to join the Citizens. Since arriving at the Red Devils, Sánchez has been in less than impressive form - scoring just one goal and contributing no assists in eight appearances.

