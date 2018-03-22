Extraordinary Statistic That Proves Gigi Buffon's Incredible Longevity on the International Stage

Gianluigi Buffon is synonymous with both Juventus and Italian football and with 23-years in the professional game he has broken a number of records, but there is no statistic like this one which proves his longevity in the game.

ESPN reporter Richard Jolly's post on Twitter identified that the 40-year-old has more international caps for Italy (175) than the 20 current members of the squad combined (166).

Gianluigi Buffon has more caps (175) than 20 members of the current Italy squad combined (166):



The incredible statistic only goes to show the impressive and decorated career of Buffon, who proved instrumental in securing Italy's triumph in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Buffon rose through the age ranks with Italy before retiring from international football in the wake of Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup this summer, 20-years following his senior debut.

However, Buffon linked up with the Italy national squad for the upcoming friendlies against Argentina and England to pay tribute to his late international teammate Davide Astori, who made 14 appearances for his country.

With Juventus still in contention for the Serie A, Champions League and Coppa Italia, the 'keeper was expected to take time off to prepare for the final months of the season. Yet, the 40-year-old was spotted training with the team as he admitted to feeling a sense of responsibility to honour Astori.

"He's a reason why I'm here. I wanted to be present and respond to this feeling. I'm here because I've always been a person who has followed through with what they have said, with a sense of responsibility," Buffon said, via the Daily Mail.

Buffon's final farewell on the international stage is expected to take place in June when Italy take on Netherlands at Allianz Stadium, but Football Italia have reported that the 40-year-old could be set to take on a role in the Italy setup next season should he retire at the end of the campaign.