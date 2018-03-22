Jordan Pickford Set to Start in Goal for England Against Netherlands After Impressing in Training

Everton ace Jordan Pickford is set to start in goal for England in their friendly against the Netherlands on Friday night, after impressing during training sessions at the Three Lions' St. George's Park facilities.

As reported by the Guardian, the 24-year-old has stolen a march on his rivals for the number one spot, and will be given a chance to shine in the Amsterdam Arena tomorrow night.

England boss Gareth Southgate named Pickford alongside Jack Butland, Joe Hart and Nick Pope as keepers in his squad, as he attempts to choose a worthy number one for the 2018 World Cup.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Pickford put in a star performance on his senior England debut last August, keeping a clean sheet against the world champions Germany in a 0-0 draw at Wembley Stadium.

The former-Sunderland man's distribution abilities are thought to have made him stand out from his rivals, with his cool-headed clearances likely to ease the pressure on England's shaky defence.

30-year-old Joe Hart will be fighting desperately to keep his previously undisputed spot as the Three Lion's regular starting stopper, but his woeful form for West Ham on loan this season could well have damaged his chances.

Butland is set to receive a similar opportunity to Pickford and could start against Italy on Tuesday, while Pope's abilities are being monitored closely.

Meanwhile, England Under-21 players Mason Holgate and Harry Winks have pulled out of the youth side's upcoming friendlies against Ukraine and Romania, after both Premier League players suffered ankle injuries.

Winks had been touted for spot in Southgate's World Cup squad, but his lack of playing time for Spurs is thought harmed his chances of making the cut.