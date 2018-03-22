Liverpool Move Ahead With Plans to Increase Anfield Capacity to 60,000 As Club Seeks Stand Sponsor

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to speed up their plans to expand Anfield in a bid to boost the capacity to 60,000, with talks already underway with companies seeking to sponsor the new stand.

Club officials were given outline permission to extend the Anfield Road End during the planning approval for the now-completed Main Stand and now have until September 2019 to submit detailed plans for the next stage in the stadiums overhaul.

The next phase of the stadium expansion is set to take the capacity above 60,000 as the Reds look to regularly have the ability to compete with Europe's powerhouses both on and off the pitch, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The success of Anfield's Main Stand extension - completed for the start of season 2016/17 - prompted the club to push ahead with further stadium redevelopment this summer as a £12m rise in matchday income was recorded.

The extra tier to be added to the Anfield Road End is set to provide a further 6,000 seats - with a potential for 8,000 - and see its height match that of the new Main Stand.

Plans to extend will prove to be relatively straightforward due to the space behind the existing stand, unlike the Main Stand which required nearby homes to be bought and then demolished.

In order to be a “big club”, we must expand our stadium capacity. We could have built a new stadium, but FSG decided to keep Anfield and there are plans to renovate it. The Main Stand expansion was a success, so hopefully the Anfield Road end expansion will also be. — Tom (@TomJDLawrence96) February 26, 2018

Despite Liverpool's matchday revenue having reached £74m following the previous extension, they still trail both Manchester United (£107m) and Arsenal (£100m) for financial revenue but another expansion is likely to see the gap bridged.

Anfield currently does not have any of their existing stands carrying the name of a sponsor, but the significant rise in revenue is thought to be a major attraction as the Reds continue to approach high-profile companies to generate even more income for the club.

