Not the GOAT: Didier Drogba Names the 2 Legends Better Than Barcelona Hero Lionel Messi

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the game's greatest players. With over 600 goals in his career for club and country combined, his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

In spite of this, the debate over who is the greatest player of the game doesn't seem to show any signs of ending anytime soon.





Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has recently weighed in on the topic, stating two other players who he believes are better than the Argentinian maestro.

According to 101 Great Goals, Drogba told AFP: “Messi could stop now and he would already have done a lot for football. To win a World Cup would make him even more legendary. He’s an extraordinary player!

“He’s still not at the heights of Maradona and Pele, but he’s not far away.”

Currently, many view Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo as Messi's main competitor in the game and the classic question of 'Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?' continues to fill debates between fans every year.





However, Drogba doesn't even name the Portuguese player, instead believing that Messi should aim towards surpassing the two greats of the game and for that to be achieved, a World Cup trophy is vital.

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia just around the corner, Lionel Messi will have another chance to show his exceptional footballing ability, if ever it was in doubt.





Argentina come up against Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in the group stages of the tournament as they look to bring home the World Cup trophy for the third time. Surely if that were to happen, there would be no question that Messi would go down in history as the greatest of all time.