VIDEO: Mohamed Salah Shows Up Liverpool Teammates With Brilliant Dribbling Before 5-0 Watford Win

Mohamed Salah is having the season of his life.

The Egyptian has won the hearts of Anfield during his first term with Liverpool and is currently the Premier League's leading goalscorer, with 28 goals in 30 appearances, as well as nine assists.

The Anfield faithful just love the 25-year-old. A recent trip to a local fish and chips shop was warmly received, and he impressed Liverpool fans with some amazing dribbling before the Watford game last weekend.

You can tell Salah was focussed before the match as he went on to score four goals in the 5-0 thrashing of the Hornets, lifting them above Tottenham and into third in the Premier League.

Alongside Kevin de Bruyne, Salah is one of the hot favourites for the PFA Player of the Year award but will want to help secure Liverpool's spot in the top four before then, while they also have a Champions League quarter final against Manchester City to look forward to.

Salah is currently on international duty with Egypt for their games against Portugal and Greece and will almost certainly be in the squad when the African nation goes to the World Cup in the summer.