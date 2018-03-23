Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu Set to Trigger Elections by Ending Nou Camp Reign

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu could be on the verge of stepping down, according to former candidate Agusti Bendito.

Bendito, who ran for the club's presidency both in 2010 and 2015, had attempted to overthrow the board after setting a vote of no confidence in motion last year. He is now claiming that there will be club elections this year, with Bartomeu to possibly step down.

"I think it is very possible that there will be elections at Barcelona this year," he said to La Sotana de Ona Santi (H/T Marca).

"Bartomeu has decided to leave the presidency this year. There are people within the club working on this hypothesis. I think Cardoner would like to [take over] but I don't think he has any chance. They're likely working on an outside name and we will know soon.

"Depending on how the season ends, the temptation to take advantage of the results can be very high."

Benedito had previously called for the president to resign from his post after the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain last year, a development which really upset him.

"This board has done a staggeringly bad job," he remarked. "Bartomeu should resign, he is out of control. We are facing a really important institutional crisis and must act.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

"He agreed to condemn the club for a tax offence and paid a fine of €5.5 million. He did that to save himself and [former Barca president Sandro] Rosell from prison."

Bartomeu has been Barca's president since 2014, after Rosell resigned. If he were to follow suit, fans of the Catalan outfit could possibly experience a host of changes within their club.