How to watch the pre-World Cup friendly between France and Colombia on Friday, March 23.

By Chris Chavez
March 23, 2018

France faces Colombia in an international friendly as international squads begin preparing for this summer's World Cup in Russia. The game will be held at the Stade De France.

Colombia's team is headlined by James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao.

Here's what SI's Avi Creditor had to say about this matchup: "A momentum- and confidence-building result against a side of Colombia's stature could do wonders heading into the final preparations, while anything less could perpetuate concern about Les Bleus and the worry that the whole will be considerably less than the sum of the parts."

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

How to watch

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN3, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

