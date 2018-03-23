Mexico will face Iceland on Friday in an international friendly.

The game features two teams preparing for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The opening day of the tournament is less than three months away.

Mexico is grouped with South Korea, Germany and Sweden at the World Cup, while Iceland is grouped with Croatia, Nigeria and Argentina.

Mexico qualified for the tournament after finishing first in CONCACAF, beating the United States in Columbus, Ohio, along the way.

See how to watch Friday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Qualified subscribers can watch through Fox Sports Go.