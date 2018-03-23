PHOTOS: Eric Bailly Sends Not-So Heartfelt Message to Zlatan Ibrahimovic Following Man Utd Departure

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy in the coming days after his contract with Manchester United was officially terminated by mutual consent.

The former Sweden international had only played seven times for United since he sustained knee ligament damage and required surgery back in April. Since then he has also fallen behind Romelu Lukaku in the striker pecking order. The 36-year-old has now decided to move on to the next, and perhaps final, stage of his career.

Many of Ibrahimovic's United teammates took to social media to send their farewells and best wishes to the striker, who scored 29 goals in nearly two years at Old Trafford.

Helped me become a better player for years to come @Ibra_official all the best ⚽ pic.twitter.com/thhRhilKxd — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 22, 2018

However, the same cannot be said for Red Devils defender Eric Bailly, who responded to Ibrahimovic's official announcement with some bizarre, and rather rude, comments on Instagram.

It should be noted that Bailly and Ibrahimovic have been known to have become good friends, the pair arrived in Manchester at the same time in 2016. The United centre back's comments are likely in jest, but many people took notice of Bailly's comments telling Ibrahimovic, repeatedly, to 'f*** off.'

Good to see Eric Bailly is handling Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure well pic.twitter.com/VjLnko9Gk8 — Rich (@RichFay) March 22, 2018

Just checking how United players are handling Ibrahimovic’s departure. Over to Eric Bailly... #mufc pic.twitter.com/ITUTSIJHkt — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 22, 2018

Ibrahimovic was expected to leave Man United at the end of the season after he was given a one year extension to his deal last summer. His footballing swansong is due to take place in Los Angeles, with an official unveiling expected imminently.