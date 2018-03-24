Contract Rebel Returns to Liverpool After Being Ruled Out of Brazil Friendly With Back Inju

Emre Can has returned to Liverpool after "persistent back pain" has caused the midfielder to drop out of international duty, the German Football Association has confirmed.

The 24-year-old did not feature for Die Mannschaft against Spain on Friday when a brilliant strike from Thomas Müller cancelled out Rodrigo's early goal.

With ongoing back problems leaving him without a chance of playing against Brazil on Tuesday, Emre #Can has returned home today. Get well soon! #DieMannschaft #GERBRA pic.twitter.com/wn3bUXtdyj — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 24, 2018

Can still travelled from Düsseldorf to Berlin ahead of Germany's upcoming friendly against Brazil, but a chance of making his 21st appearance for the national team will have to wait after being sent back to Liverpool on Saturday where he will undergo minor treatment at Melwood.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder would have had the chance to face off against his Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino at the Olympiastadion on Tuesday, as well as having a first reunion with former Reds playmaker Philippe Coutinho.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Can will be available as a free agent this summer and has reportedly been attracting interest from Serie A and La Liga. However, the Germany international stated earlier this week that he would be keeping his options open before making a decision over his future.

"Sure, the Bundesliga would interest me, why not? Although I must say honestly that the level has waned in recent years," Can told Süddeutschen Zeitung. "The Premier League has the power to spend more money on players than the Bundesliga. This is very, very important for players.

"The Spanish league is also attractive. The same applies to Germany, where tactics are concerned, and Italian club football has recently caught up.

"Incidentally, the same applies to France, this league has now established itself as one of the best in Europe.

"Therefore, I do not want to exclude anything because I do not know what I will do from summer."