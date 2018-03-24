Everton's Mason Holgate Handed Formal FA Warning After Homophobic Tweet Investigation

Mason Holgate has been issued with a formal warning by the Football Association over homophobic tweets he made as a 15-year-old.

The Everton defender will face no further action over the social media postings he made whilst at former club Barnsley, according to BBC Sport, but has been warned over his future conduct by the FA.

Holgate must undertake a mandatory FA inclusion programme as part of his punishment, however, after the tweets came to light in the wake of the racism allegations levelled by the centre-back at Roberto Firmino during January's Merseyside derby.

[2/2] Having carefully considered all of the available evidence, including his response, the tweets themselves and a response from the club, the player has been given a formal warning and directed to undertake a mandatory FA inclusion programme. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) March 23, 2018

A statement from the FA read: "The FA has concluded its investigation into historic tweets posted by Everton’s Mason Holgate.

“Having carefully considered all of the available evidence, including his response, the tweets themselves and a response from the club, the player has been given a formal warning and directed to undertake a mandatory FA inclusion programme.”

Holgate accused Firmino of racially abusing him during the 2-1 FA Cup third round defeat to Liverpool two months ago, and the FA opened an investigation over the Brazilian's comments as a result.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Everton Inch Ahead in Three-Horse Race to Sign Coveted Porto Striker)



However, fans were quick to point out a bit of hypocrisy on Holgate's part over the accusations as they brought his discriminatory tweets to light in the wake of the incident.

The 21-year-old deleted his Twitter account soon after the tweets resurfaced but he still faced action from English football's governing body over the comments he made during his time with the Tykes.

So he has been told not to do something again which he last did 6 years ago? Jeez get him told — Joseph Shaw (@95JosephShaw) March 23, 2018

Firmino admitted that he had insulted Holgate in his native Portuguese tongue but strenuously denied racially abusing him - a conclusion that the FA reached at the end of their study.

That incident came after Holgate had shoved the forward over the advertising hoardings at Anfield as the pair contested a loose ball.



Holgate, who underwent ankle surgery this week, joins Andre Gray in being investigated and punished for posting homophobic tweets online - the latter receiving a £25,000 fine when he found guilty of that offence as a Burnley player.

