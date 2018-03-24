Gerard Deulofeu Admits it's His 'Fault' He Didn't Take Barcelona Chances As Permanent Exit Beckons

Gerard Deulofeu has conceded his future at Barcelona is looking increasingly bleak, after his latest loan move to Watford in the January transfer window.

The Watford loanee had rejoined La Liga leaders last summer after a lengthy stint away from the club with Everton, Sevilla and AC Milan. However, despite being offered multiple opportunities to impress Ernesto Valverde, the 24-year-old fell way down the pecking order - particularly following the arrivals of marquee signings Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Despite featuring on 14 occasions for the Blaugrana from the start of the season to November, Deulofeu was soon cast aside and in a bid to player regular senior football he made a return to the Premier League.

"The way I see it, it will be very difficult to return to Barcelona," he told Esports COPE, via Marca.

"Much of the blame is mine because, in the end, I'm the one who didn't show my true level. I believe in myself more than anyone, but I admit that I wasn't a regular."

The midfielder has acknowledged Barcelona's willingness to part with his services ensures his future at Camp Nou is all but over, but admits he will have to wait until the summer to find out once and for all.

He added: "I agreed to leave because I hadn't played for a month and a half and it wasn't working out. There are a lot of things that make it difficult and demanding to play there.





"I want to play and be happy, I don't like being on the bench like most players, but I told the coach when I left on loan: 'a lot of the fault is mine because you have given me the opportunities I wanted.'"

"My agent will have to talk to Barcelona, but I can't say what will happen because I don't know myself.

"Since I arrived at Watford I've been very happy and they've treated me well. I am taking great care of myself and I hope to return soon to play matches before the end of the season."