Jesse Lingard Says Scoring His 1st England Goal is One of the 'Best Moments' of His Career

Jesse Lingard has ranked the registering of his first international goal as one of the best moments of his career.

The Manchester United winger scored the winner for England against the Netherlands in a friendly on Friday as the Three Lions escaped Amsterdam with a 1-0 win. And he is now aiming to get picked for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

TOIN DAMEN/GettyImages

This season has been Lingard's best, with the 25-year-old having scored 13 goals for the Red Devils so far. And he will be hoping for another opportunity to prove his worth when England take on Italy at Wembley on Tuesday.

Speaking of his prized strike, Lingard said that it was an honour to score for his country, also describing the process that culminated in him recording his very first in a Three Lions jersey.

“It's up there with my best moment,” he said, via the Daily Star. “It's always an honour, to score as well is a massive bonus. I took a bit of time, tried to concentrate on it and I tried to give the keeper the eyes.

1 - Jesse Lingard's goal was his first for the @England senior side (9th appearance), while he's the second Manchester United player to score under Gareth Southgate's reign (after Marcus Rashford). Prospering. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 23, 2018

"Of course I want to start (in Russia). When you work hard you get the rewards so from now I will carry on working hard and see where it gets me.”

If he can remain true to form for the rest of the season, the player will be hard to overlook when Gareth Southgate goes about naming his World Cup squad. But another good performance in the following friendly could make the manager's mind up just as well.