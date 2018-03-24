Man Utd Fear Deteriorating 'Mental State' of Star Duo Alexis Sanchez & Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is facing an uphill battle to reinvigorate the star duo of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba as concerns continue to grow surrounding their mental state at Old Trafford according to reports.

The pair have experienced a turbulent few months with the Red Devils with Sanchez having admitted to feeling exhausted as he continues to struggle to adjust to life in Manchester following his January move from Arsenal.

Whereas Pogba was said to be relieved to link up with France as his strained relationship with Mourinho continues.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic having quit the club to join MLS side LA Galaxy, Mourinho faces another fight to keep two of his most high profile players onside amidst criticism over his style of play and treatment of players in the dressing room, according to the Telegraph.

Sanchez's post on Instagram, which acknowledged his psychological and emotional exhaustion, gave life to reports which have stated the Chilean cuts a lonely figure at Old Trafford as eats alone in the club canteen, compounding his issues on-field which has seen him score once in 10 games.

Sanchez said of his move: "As I am self-demanding, I expected something better. The change of club was very abrupt. It was the first time I’ve changed clubs in January but many things have happened in my life that are difficult.”

Meanwhile, Pogba's recent illness, poor form and injury have led to just four starts in the last 11 matches for United and despite being buoyed by a return to international duty, the 25-year-old was forced to start on the bench in France's defeat to Colombia on Friday night.

France manager, Didier Deschamps said: "His situation in Manchester is complicated. It is good for him to be here with us.

"I had a long discussion with him. I know how to deal with him. I am here to encourage my players, show them my confidence but also be truthful with them. I am here to put them in the best condition for the national team.”

The growing concerns surrounding the pair came following Mourinho's defence of his tactics and style of play at the club as he insisted United were "in transition" despite having spent £300m in the last two seasons alone.

Mourinho said: "I don’t [understand the criticism], I understand the frustration, I understand the sadness of being knocked out in the Champions League, but I don’t understand anything more than that.

"Of course, in the future we want to have 19 clubs behind us but this is the reality, and the reality is for people with brain, with sense, with common sense, with knowledge of what sports is, we are in a moment of transition."