Notts County's Liam Walker's deflected free-kick in the 88th minute gave Gibraltar a 1-0 win over Latvia, its second-ever win and its first as a FIFA nation.

Gibraltar wins its first ever official match as a FIFA nation!



Gibraltar has been on the end of some serious beatdowns, including a 9-0 thrashing by Belgium and a 6-0 loss to Estonia so it was refreshing to see the team get its first win at home.

The goal also makes Walker the team's record goalscorer ... with three goals. Also, for a bit of comparison, Gibraltar is a nation of approximately 30,000 people while Latvia has a population around 2 million.