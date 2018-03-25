West Ham Line Up £15m Bargain Summer Swoop for Newcastle Captain Jamaal Lascelles

West Ham United are reportedly looking to bring in Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles in the summer, with the east Londoners believed to plotting a £15m raid for the central defender.

As reported by the Sun, the Hammers have identified the tough tackling defender as the ideal signing to appease the club's fans - who have been venting their frustrations over the club's fortunes and backroom decisions through protests in recent weeks. Newcastle fans are likely to be appalled by the suggestion, given that Lascelles is a key figure at the club.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The suggested fee of £15m certainly seems modest, especially given the wildly inflated transfer market - a prime example of which being Liverpool's staggering £75m acquisition of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. It is also unlikely that Lascelles will choose to leave the Magpies for the Hammers, given that he is currently the captain at St James' Park.

However, if David Moyes' side manage to survive the relegation drop at the expense of Newcastle, then Lascelles could well be tempted with a move to the London Stadium - assuming that a suitably lucrative contract is offered. With both sides involved in the bottom of the table scrap, it is still uncertain whether either side will remain in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Magpies midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is the best passer in the Premier League, and has expressed his shock at the 26-year-old not making the current England squad. With concerns mounting over Jack Wilshere's fitness, Shelvey could well earn a call-up for the next friendlies in June should he continue to impress.