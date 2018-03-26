Arsenal Fans Laud Sebastian Larsson on Twitter Following Alexis Sanchez Spat

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to praise former player Sebastian Larsson following his on-field spat with Alexis Sanchez during Sweden and Chile's international meeting on Saturday.

The two ex-Gunners clashed while the Hull City midfielder was in possession, and despite what seemed like an innocuous challenge, the Manchester United man was sure he was in a severe amount of pain.

The 29-year-old's reaction, which portrayed him lying, curled up on the floor clutching his left shin while wincing, was something that the Tigers' set-piece specialist thought was an overreaction, and the 32-year-old Swede made sure his opinion was known.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

Following the collision, Larsson returned to the crumpled Sanchez, firing verbal complaints towards his fellow ex-Arsenal opposite man on the floor which catalysed a mini ruckus.

The likes of Mauricio Isla and Arturo Vidal locked horns with the Sweden international and his teammates during the clash, but like many others, Arsenal fans on Twitter were questioning why the Manchester United attacker's reaction had been so dramatic.





But those who commented from a Gunners' persuasion were also only too happy to see the Emirates Stadium January departee left worse off out of the two.

Sebastian Larsson proper Alpha Male , Gooner confirmed 🤣 — 🔴 KittoO ⚪️ - ~Magic of Ö keeps me sane 😌~ (@kshitijkumar89) March 25, 2018





Good lad 👍 — gunner4life (@ABiancospino) March 24, 2018

What’s wrong with that? Larsson gets to the ball first why was the chile players kicking off lol — ArsenalTalk (@ArsenalTalk9) March 25, 2018

Even if Sanchez isn't nursing his injury in summer, he'll still be sat at home whilst most of his ex-teammates are in Russia 😂 — Chris.AFC93 💜 (@chrissy1893) March 24, 2018

Sanchez is one of many star names who will not be featuring in this summer's World Cup, with Chile failing to qualify for the finals in Russia.

Manchester United will be hoping that the ex-Arsenal man will be able to use the rest period to find previous form, with the 29-year-old leaving much to be desired since joining the Old Trafford outfit in the winter.