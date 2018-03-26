BVB Legend & Sporting Director Michael Zorc Agrees Renewed Contract Until 2021

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has agreed to sign a new deal with the club that will keep him at the Westfalenstadion until 2021.

The 55-year-old has been part of Dortmund's first team setup since 1981 when he was first promoted as a player from their Under-19s side.

Marcus Brandt/GettyImages

Zorc made 463 Bundesliga appearances for his hometown side, going on to win two league titles and a Champions League, and has spent the last two decades as the club's sporting director following his retirement in from professional football in 1998.

"The past one and a half years have been notoriously difficult for multiple reasons, despite the DFB Cup triumph and qualification for the UEFA Champions League," Zorc told Dortmund's official website.

Big job ahead for Zorc for the next few years. He's made a lot of great decisions, however, too many duds in the past few years.



A lot of fans bemoan BVB's lack of footballing identity at the moment. I'd say it's on Zorc to clearly formulate such philosophy and act upon it. https://t.co/TQDjHUbB5v — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) March 26, 2018

(You may also like Borussia Dortmund Manager Gives Verdict on Usain Bolt After High-Profile 'Trial')





"With this in mind, I believe all the more that it is our joint responsibility to steer Borussia Dortmund into calmer waters, to make the team sustainable at a high level and to transform the club into an integral fixture in the UEFA Champions League."

Zorc is in charge of all the sporting matters at Borussia Dortmund, overseeing work from their established first team right the way down to their well-renowned youth system.