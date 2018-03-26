Liverpool Set to Miss Out as Defensive Target 'Agrees' 5-Year Deal With Inter for Summer Move

Liverpool have reportedly missed out on one of their main defensive targets, with Lazio man Stefan de Vrij reportedly agreeing to join Inter on a free transfer in the summer.

The Dutchman, whose contract with Lazio expires at the end of the season, has been a long-term target of the Premier League giants as they look to secure their somewhat lacking back line.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, despite prolonged interest from the English club, Gazetta dello Sport claim that the 26-year-old defender is set to join Inter in the summer, signing a deal supposedly worth €4.2m-a-year.





The Lazio defender had a number of suitors to choose from, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona as well as Liverpool, however he instead opted to remain in Italy, making a switch to San Siro where he will likely partner Miranda.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Many fans had hoped the signing of De Vrij's compatriot and international centre back partner Virgil van Dijk would entice the defender to make the switch to Anfield, although it now seems the Reds will be forced to look elsewhere for their defensive reinforcements.





While a number of Liverpool supporters will be bitterly disappointed they missed out on De Vrij, some may view the Dutchman's Inter switch as a blessing in disguise as it has the potential to open the door for a move for the highly talented Slovakian youngster Milan Skriniar.