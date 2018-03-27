'I'll Crush You': Arda Turan Threatens Reporter After Cheeky Question About His Recent Wedding

Former Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan clashed with reporters in Istanbul, threatening "I will crush your head and eyes" after they questioned his wife on whether their small wedding ceremony met her expectations.

The 31-year-old, currently on loan from Barcelona at Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, married Aslihan Dogan on March 11th. And while the couple were having a meal at the weekend, in the area of Nisantasi where they married, reporters questioned Dogan on how content she was with the wedding celebrations.

When asked whether the 'simple ceremony' lived up to her expectations, Dogan reportedly responded by imitating a zip across her mouth. This prompted reporters to ask if Turan had banned his wife from speaking.





The midfielder was not happy with the comments and reportedly reacted angrily towards those questioning the couple.





NTV reports that he shouted: "Be respectful, or I will crush your head and eyes! You're talking to my wife."

This is not the first time that Turan has clashed with the media. In June 2017, Turkish newspaper Hürriyet reported, the Turkey international verbally attacked a journalist, and there were even suggestions of physical abuse, while on a plane with his national team.





This led to the midfielder being expelled from the Turkey national side before he announced that he would retire from international football. Turan has since returned under the management of new coach Mircea Lucescu.





