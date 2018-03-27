Jurgen Klopp Ready to Promote Academy Striker to Liverpool First Team Instead of Signing New Forward

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to forgo the transfer market and put his faith in youth in order to provide competition in the forwards position next season, by promoting England Under-17s hero Rhian Brewster.

The 17-year-old won the golden boot as England won the U17 World Cup back in October. He scored eight goals during the competition, including back-to-back hat tricks in the quarter and semi finals.

Sadly, Brewster's season was ended by injury in December - he has since undergone surgery on both his ankle and his knee - and is expected to be back to full fitness before the start of next season.

Now, according to the Liverpool Echo Klopp intends to fast track the youngster into his first team, and intends to include the striker in his pre-season plans with a view to using him in senior competitions in 2018/19 rather than shelling out for an expensive new forward.

Liverpool have recently been linked to Red Bull Leipzig's Timo Werner, but the Echo's James Pearce suggests that Klopp is happy with the striking options that he has available, and is prioritising promoting youngsters in order to provide cover.

Jurgen Klopp set to put his faith in Rhian Brewster as a senior option next season🔴



Klopp's intention to include the youngster in the first team environment can be further seen with Brewster's rehabilitation programme being based at first team training ground Melwood, instead of academy base Kirkby Academy.

Brewster featured heavily for the club's Under-23s team, before injury put an end to his season, scoring five goals in 11 appearances in Premier League 2.

Liverpool will have Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke and Brewster to cover and provide competition for Roberto Firmino's central striking position next season, with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi also returning from loan spells and the versatile Ben Woodburn also challenging for places in attack.