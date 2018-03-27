Spanish Report Claims That James Rodriguez Is Urging Bayern Munich to Sign Tottenham's Harry Kane

James Rodriguez is urging the hierarchy at Bayern Munich to sign Harry Kane to replace Robert Lewandowski, according to notorious Spanish outlet Don Balon.

The Colombian attacking midfielder is currently on loan at the German club from Real Madrid, and has impressed in the Bundesliga this season, so much so that there has already been claims that he is set to extend his stay by a further year.

But, the report claims that the 26-year-old is concerned about who he will be playing with next season, with star striker Robert Lewandowski being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

There is one name on the list to replace Lewandowski for Rodriguez, and that is England international Harry Kane.

Kane is one of the most potent strikers in the world, and has registered 35 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham so far this season.

The 24-year-old striker is a top summer target for Real Madrid, and they are earmarking him to replace Karim Benzema at the Bernabéu.

However, the latest report of Rodriguez's admiration for Kane may not worry Tottenham or Real fans too much, as the source of the story is notorious for providing false information.

We were welcomed to Hotspur Way by a familiar face.



Hope to see you back on the pitch soon, @HKane! 👍 pic.twitter.com/RnwR6dV3gl — England (@England) March 25, 2018

Bayern and Rodriguez are back in action on Saturday when they face third placed Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

Kane meanwhile is still recovering from the ankle ligament damage that he picked up in the Premier League match against Bournemouth last month. The striker is expected to be back in action for Spurs in the next 3 to 4 weeks.