Team Player Eden Hazard Insists He Is Happy to Play 'Left Back' at Chelsea Despite Real Madrid Links

Eden Hazard has insisted that he is happy at Chelsea despite rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

There have also been suggestions that the Belgian international has grown frustrated having been repeatedly played in a 'false nine' role by manager Antonio Conte, while a recent report suggested he told the club he would only sign a contract extension that included a release clause.

However, Hazard, speaking ahead of Sunday's crucial Premier League clash with Tottenham, has dismissed claims that he is not content with his role at Chelsea.

"I just want to be on the pitch," Hazard told Sky Sports. "Number 9, 10, I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem. I just want to be on the pitch and try to give everything like I do every time.

"I'm happy with Chelsea. I am just thinking about the end of the season and the World Cup. I have got two years left on my contract so I am just happy."

Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium and is expected to start against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Roberto Martinez's side, who will meet England in Group G of the World Cup this summer, are amongst the favourites to succeed in Russia, and Hazard revealed his intention to win the tournament.

"Four years ago was the first World Cup for almost all of the players in the national team," he said. "Now we have the experience four years later so we know what to do to be ready.

"We have one target which is to go to the final and then we will see what happens."