West Ham Captain Mark Noble Sends Message to Fans After Protests & Pitch Invasion at London Stadium

West Ham captain Mark Noble has sent a public message to the club's fans addressing the unsavoury scenes during a 3-0 defeat to Burnley earlier this month.

The midfielder clashed with supporters who had invaded the pitch, while a group of fans crowded around the directors' box.

An FA investigation was launched and the club are working with the authorities to identify the four pitch invaders.

Some words from the skipper...https://t.co/s8jBrTvLn4 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 27, 2018

The feeling around the club remains tense, and Noble has called for the full backing of supporters as David Moyes and his players look to avoid relegation in the final weeks of the season.

"We have eight Premier League matches left to play and, if we win three or four of them, we should achieve what every one of us wants to achieve and that is stay in this division," Noble wrote.

"Five of those eight games are at London Stadium and, with your energy and support from the stands, we will have a much better chance of getting the wins we need. As I’ve said many times, results are all that matter, and that is true now, more than ever.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"Our last home game against Burnley was one of my toughest days in nearly 20 years at West Ham, and I never want to see scenes like that again. None of us do. I desperately want us to do well and for everyone to be happy, players and fans, but that day was one which none of us can look back on with any pride.

"We need everyone to be together and to be behind the team, because positive vibes really do inspire the players on the pitch. On the flip side, negativity can undoubtedly affect players’ concentration and confidence, as I believe it did in the second half against Burnley.

(You may also be interested in Liverpool Planning Summer Move for West Ham Midfielder as Long-Term Coutinho Replacement)

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"We need you all, full-stop, and we cannot perform to our best and win the matches we need to win without you. When you are on song, there really are no supporters better at inspiring their team than West Ham supporters.

"I can understand the frustrations some of you are feeling. This season has not gone how we’d all hoped it would, but I would ask you to channel your passion to get behind the team, help us get through the season with our Premier League status intact, and we can sit down and reassess things in the summer.

"We need the London Stadium to be buzzing for our five remaining home games, so please unite behind the lads and give us the best possible chance to deliver the results we need to stay up."