Lazio Slap Bumper €150m Price Tag on Man Utd Target Ahead of Rumoured Summer Bid

Lazio have slapped a €150m price tag on Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Serbian midfielder, who has attracted attention from a host of clubs around Europe over the past year or so, won't be easily let go by the Italian club.

Jose Mourinho plans to sign at least 1 midfielder this summer. Among an extensive list of players who have been monitored are Arturo Vidal, Marco Verratti, Jean-Michael Seri, Fred and Jorginho. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford (per M.E.N.). — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) March 26, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus are all understood to be chasing the player as well. But if the report is to be believed, it would take a mammoth offer to get Lazio to sell.

Milinkovic-Savic took a while to find his feet at Lazio after joining in 2015, but he managed to catch form last season and it has continued into this one. The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals and handed out four assists so far this term and is now one of the most important players at the club.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Last month, Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare revealed that the club had received a €70m bid for the player, which they subsequently rejected.

‘Over the summer we received, and rejected, an offer worth €70m for Milinkovic-Savic," he said.

’‘We want to make Lazio a point of arrival for players rather than a stepping stone to bigger clubs. We have a lot of work to do, but that is our objective."

TIZIANA FABI/GettyImages

Lazio are said to be in a good financial position nowadays and are under no pressure to sell their best players. The Serie A side are looking to return to the higher ranks of European football and are keen to keep their stars.

However, they will listen to offers for the player as long as they meet or surpass their valuation.