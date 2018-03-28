Marchisio's Father Insists Midfielder is 'Calm' Over Juventus Role Despite Lack of Playing Time

Claudio Marchisio's father has opened up on the future of his son - who has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus. The midfielder is said to be 'calm' over the situation with two years left on his contract in Turin - despite being handed limited game time this season.

Reports are claiming that the 32-year-old is on the verge of a move to MLS or the Premier League, with clubs like LA Galaxy and Manchester United linked with the Italian. Since recovering from a long term knee injury, the players has spent a lot of time sat on the bench, which has lead to belief that he's unhappy at the Allianz Stadium.

However, his father begs to differ, and has told juvenews.eu (via Football Italia) that his son is happy in Italy:

“Claudio is calm and for a few months has been in good shape, working hard and ensuring he is always ready, but then the Coach makes his decisions,” Stefano Marchisio began.

“Claudio still has another two years on his contract, as he wants to respect, because he cares for the club. Many untrue things have been said. People already thought we were in Germany, England or the United States."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

While Marchisio is ready to wait, his dad did concede that should he be told that he's no longer needed at Juventus, the midfielder will be forced to explore other options:

“If the club says that Claudio is no longer part of the project, then we’ll start worrying about it.”

“As with every workplace, when you are not happy, over the long run the drip, drip fills the glass and it overflows, so you start looking around.

“The glass hasn’t overflowed yet. Claudio loves all his fans and is very happy at Juventus. I have faith, because I think he’ll have his chances."