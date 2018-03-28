Wrong Tree: Report Outlines Exactly Why Reds Are Not in Market for Timo Werner & Thomas Lemar

Liverpool are reportedly not in the market for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer despite the growing speculation surrounding an approach for the highly rated 22-year-old.

A recent gossip report emerging from Spain claimed that Werner had snubbed Real Madrid in order to sign for fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The source of the story was notorious Spanish website Don Balon, which went as far as stating that Liverpool would be paying up around £88m (€100m) for the player.

Earlier reports from Germany claiming similar had already been shot down by the Liverpool Echo, with popular journalist James Pearce explaining that Klopp is definitely not looking to sign Werner.

Now, the local Merseyside newspaper has taken things further, explaining exactly why Werner won't be joining the club this summer. And the simple reason is that Liverpool are not interested in a striker at all due to several reasons.

The first and most obvious is the flourishing form of Roberto Firmino as a 'number nine'. The second is the faith that Klopp has in his other striking options: Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings. The point is also made that teenage starlet Rhian Brewster will be 'fast tracked' when he returns from a serious knee injury.

What the Echo's report makes clear is that Liverpool will be after another attacking player. Philippe Coutinho has not been replaced since his £142m exit to Barcelona and chances are the Reds will make a play to try and land another creative forward, but not an out and out striker.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It will not, however, be Thomas Lemar. That is also made clear. The French winger was thought to be keen on joining last summer when Arsenal were making serious efforts to sign him, but his price tag has previously been reported to be too high. The Echo suggests this hasn't changed.

One new player who definitely will be arriving at Anfield at the end of the season is dynamic central midfielder Naby Keita, many months after his £48m plus add-ons move from RB Leipizig was secured in advance.