Arsenal Scouts Run Rule Over £30m Rated Freiburg Ace Ahead of Possible Summer Swoop

Arsenal could be set to bolster their defensive ranks with a move for promising Freiburg star Caglar Soyuncu.

The Daily Mail has reported that the centre-back, who has drawn admiring glances from many of Europe's top clubs, may be the Gunners' first summer acquisition as head of recruitment Sven Mislintat looks to get his feet firmly under the table at the Emirates.

Soyuncu, a Turkish international, has been followed by the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Roma in recent times, but Arsenal may make the first move in any battle for his signature.

Freiburg are reluctant to sell their prized asset but a fee in excess of £30m could sway the Bundesliga club into selling him on for almost 15 times the value that they originally paid for him.

Arsenal need new blood in their backline as Per Mertesacker and Laurent Koscielny start to wind down their careers in north London.

The German is set to retire at the end of this term while Koscielny, at 32 years of age, is no spring chicken - a factor which would leave Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as the club's only two senior centre-halves.

Soyuncu, who is 6'2, strong, good on the ball and a towering figure in the air, would give Arsene Wenger's side a much needed physical boost after years of being called too lightweight and not dominating enough at the back.

The 13-times capped international has been compared to Bayern star Mats Hummels in terms of his style of play and, with Arsenal scouts believed to have watched him in action on multiple occasions, could be swayed into heading to England's shores to try his hand in the Premier League.

Freiburg saw off competition from the likes of Sevilla to secure his services for £2.4m two summers ago and, after a sticky start to life in Germany, Soyuncu has gone on to feature 50 times for the Schwarzsald-Stadion based team.

