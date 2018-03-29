Roma Slap £52m Price Tag on Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Ahead of Summer Transfer Tussle

Liverpool will need to stump up £52m if they want to prise goalkeeping target Alisson away from Roma in the summer.

That is according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, which has claimed that I Rossoneri have slapped a hefty price tag on their 25-year-old shot stopper to ward off interest from potential suitors.

Liverpool have been touted as favourites to land Alisson in the close season as Jurgen Klopp eyes a new number one for the problematic keeper position within his starting lineup.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The German, however, could face interest from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, with the latter stepping their own interest in acquiring the Brazil international's signature.

Klopp has rotated between Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in goal over the past 18 months as he provides the pair with the opportunity to stake their claim as his first choice goalkeeping option.

Despite both being given ample game time, Karius and Mignolet have failed to convince the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss that they have what it takes to make their mark on his team.

ALISSON with TITE:



Matches played: 15

Goals conceded: 3



3 in 15. Stunning stat for the 25-year old. pic.twitter.com/tnAZxcXgIg — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) March 27, 2018

That has led to Klopp casting his net far and wide in search of a new man to feature between the sticks for his side, and Alisson had been lined up as his number one target for the summer.

No official talks are believed to have taken place between Roma and Liverpool over the former's star but, with Real now circling with intent, the Serie A club have been prompted to sell an asking price for the 25-year-old.

Roma’s goalkeeper Alisson is at the top of Real Madrid’s wishlist, even ahead of De Gea and Courtois. Alisson will command a lower transfer fee and wage. [Marca] pic.twitter.com/alR2YpVZ9P — ZIZOU (@RMadridCastilla) March 27, 2018

(You may also be interested in Agent Insists 'Only Premier League Clubs' Can Afford Napoli Star Amid Ongoing Transfer Talks)

Roma chairman James Pallotta has informed director of football Monchi that bids under £52m shouldn't be accepted, and has even gone so far as to forbid Alisson's departure for fear of being castigated by his side's fanbase.

Alisson is believed to be stalling on opening talks over a new contract to remain at Stadio Olimpico due to the interest in him, and it remains to be seen where his future lies as three of Roma's European rivals vie for the former Internacional man.

