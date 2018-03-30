Former Barcelona captain Xavi has picked the teams he reckons can win the Champions League this season.

The competition is heading to its quarterfinal stage without the likes of former favorites Paris Saint-Germain, as well as English powerhouses Chelsea and Manchester United.

Things are almost always unpredictable when it comes to Europe's top tournament, but the Spanish legend isn't ready to give a shot to any team outside of Barca, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Manchester City.

"I think we have four favorites. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich," he told Goal, during a ceremony where he was re-signing as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup's social responsibility program.

"The rest of the teams are a step down. But we will see. With the Champions League we never know what will happen."

The former Barca star also gave his picks for the World Cup. And of course, he's hoping Spain will claim the prestigious trophy. He is wary of Argentina's threat, however, with ex-teammate Messi set to lead the charge.

Spain, though, are still fresh off a resounding 6-1 victory over the South American side, whom they thrashed in a friendly on Tuesday night. Perhaps a sign of things to come, yet Xavi still rates La Albiceleste as one of the favorites, and understandably so.

"Argentina, with Messi, are one of the favorites to win the World Cup," he added. "Germany, Brazil with Neymar, Spain - I hope that they can win it. But there are many, many favorites to win this competition."