Magpies Starlet Hands Newcastle Huge Positive by Declaring Interest in Permanent Switch

Newcastle United loanee Kenedy has revealed he would be open to extending his stay at St James' Park on a permanent basis after his temporary spell from Chelsea finishes at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old has provided some much needed attacking-minded cavalry for boss Rafa Benitez since swapping west London for the north east in January; netting two goals and grabbing an assist in his six outings.

Special footage from outside St. James's Park after Kenedy scored his first goal for Newcastle against Southampton on Saturday #NUFC #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/eGxYk2Um9C — Best Goal Sounds (@bestgoalsounds) March 12, 2018

And the Brazilian has stated to UOL that securing regular game time in the Premier League with the Magpies has opened his eyes to the possibility of making the move a long-term one come the end of this campaign.





"This new stage with Newcastle’s shirt makes me very happy”, Kenedy said. "It’s very difficult for a player to stay a long time without playing, even more to get back in the rhythm of the Premier League.





“If it’s good for everyone, it would be a pleasure to continue wearing the shirt of this great team.”

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Although the 22-year-old attacker seems keen on forging a career on Tyneside, it would be expected that Newcastle retaining their Premier League status could well be a significant factor in any potential agreement.

The Toon currently sit four points above Southampton, who occupy the final relegation spot, with eight games remaining.

But with only two of their remaining top-flight fixtures coming against those in positions below them, West Bromwich Albion on April 28 and Huddersfield Town on Saturday, the possibility of falling into the drop zone is still a very real one.