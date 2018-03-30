Manchester United Announce Plans for £285 Season Ticket in Bid to Improve Old Trafford Atmosphere

Manchester United's efforts to improve the atmosphere at Old Trafford have reached new heights following the reveal of new season ticket prices for 18 to 25-year-olds.

Jose Mourinho has spent a lot of time complaining about his 'quiet' stadium over the last two years, and the latest measure seeks to rectify that problem as soon as possible.

It's no longer a case of handing out song sheets ahead of kick off anymore, which was a tactic under consideration before the international break took place last week.

Instead, the Independent report that 18-25-year-olds situated in the lower Stretford End next season will only have to pay £285 for a season ticket next campaign - almost half the price of the next lowest ticket at Old Trafford.

A brilliant move by the club, which is sure to be a welcomed decision by the fans, with United also announcing a price freeze on season tickets for the seventh year running.

The Manchester United Supporter's Trust (MUST) released a statement following the news: "We welcome the precedent of a new 18-25 ticket price.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"While this is only available in a small area for now, it starts to demonstrate an understanding that groups of young adults have felt priced out in the past, particularly at the transition point from youth to full adult pricing.”

MUST have also moved to relocate executive fans, part of the family stand and the disabled section in a bid to free up even more room in the Stretford and Scoreboard Ends for the more vocal supporters. Should the proposal go through, thousands of seats will be available.