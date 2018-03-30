Newcastle vs Huddersfield Preview: Previous Encounter, Key Battles, Team News, Prediction & More

After their impressive 3-0 win over fellow relegation battlers Southampton, Newcastle return to St James' Park to face Huddersfield Town, who are in a similar position to the Magpies, with only one point separating the two sides.

Huddersfield's latest result was a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace which has left them in a difficult position as sides below and above the Terriers have games in hand on them, so if results do not go their way they could easily slip into the relegation zone.

If Newcastle win, they would go four points above Huddersfield and be just five points from the 40 point mark. If Huddersfield emerge victorious, they would leapfrog Newcastle in the table.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game.

Previous League Encounter

David Rogers/GettyImages

The last time these sides met in the league was only the second game into the Premier League season. Huddersfield won their first game 3-0 against Crystal Palace, while Newcastle lost 2-0 to Tottenham.

Huddersfield won this tie 1-0 through a 50th minute strike. It was a poor game and it was clear that the two sides were only just getting to grips with the quality of the Premier League as it was essentially two Championship sides playing against each other.

Fans will hope the return fixture is much more entertaining, with both sides having much more Premier League experience since their last encounter, so expect this game to involve more attractive football than the last.

Key Battle





Dwight Gayle vs Mathias Jorgensen

David Rogers/GettyImages

Although he has not been consistent, Dwight Gayle's form has picked up recently, scoring two goals and contributing two assists in his last four games for the Toon.

He will look to carry on this run into the game at the John Smith's Stadium and Jorgensen will be the defender responsible for stopping him.

The Danish centre back has had a decent season for Huddersfield, however he must step up his game for the business end of the season and suppress the threat that Gayle poses.

Team News

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Huddersfield have seven players missing, including the match winner in their last match with Newcastle, Aaron Mooy. He remains a major doubt for the game after suffering a knock against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle could be without winger Matt Ritchie, who is expected to return for the game but may be rested due to his recent groin injury.

Potential Newcastle Starting Lineup: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett, Atsu, Shelvey, Diame, Kenedy, Perez, Gayle





Potential Huddersfield Starting Lineup: Lossl, Hadergonaj, Jorgensen, Schindler, Malone, Hogg, Pritchard, Quaner, Ince, Kachunga, Mounie

Prediction

David Rogers/GettyImages

As they are at home, Newcastle should be expected to go for the win with Huddersfield at least beginning the game in a defensive fashion.

Based on their ruthless performance against Newcastle, it is likely they will carry this on in this game against Huddersfield and carry on their scoring form.

Also, with the loss of Mooy, Huddersfield's midfield and attack will be much weaker so Newcastle should look to make the most of this and secure a comfortable win, leading them closer to Premier League survival.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-0 Huddersfield