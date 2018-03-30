Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 32

The Premier League is back this weekend after the last international break of the season, and with it returns fantasy football for game week 32.

Be sure to get your transfers in and lineups adjusted before the deadline.

If you need any last minute inspiration or ideas, take a look...

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot





Nick Pope - The 25-year-old is facing competition from the fit again Tom Heaton, but should retain his place for now. In West Brom, he faces the league's most goal-shy attack this weekend.

Mat Ryan - Brighton's Australian is a cheap option who has been picking up steady points in recent weeks. The Seagulls certainly have the capability of performing against Leicester.

Who's Not





Jordan Pickford - With Everton possessing the leakiest defence in the top half of the table and Manchester City in town, it might be beneficial to bench the popular Toffees stopper.

Thibaut Courtois - The Chelsea goalkeeper is considered an injury doubt for this weekend. Even if he does play, other defensive injuries might make it a challenging job against Spurs.

Defenders





Who's Hot





Jamaal Lascelles - Newcastle's fortunes are looking up after a win over Southampton in their last outing and a clean sheet against Huddersfield in a relegation six-pointer is possible.

Nacho Monreal - Arsenal's versatile Spaniard could be a smart addition to fantasy squads this week. The Gunners host a Stoke team who are staring relegation squarely in the face.

Who's Not





Eric Bailly - It's worth noting that Manchester United haven't kept a Premier League clean sheet for nearly two months. Certainly don't put it past Swansea to nick a goal, regardless of the result.





Nathan Ake - Bournemouth were beaten 2-0 at home by Watford earlier this season and the inconsistent Hornets, now hosting, are due a win after a couple of back-to-back defeats.

Midfielders





Who's Hot





Jesse Lingard - The Manchester United winger should be in buoyant mood after scoring his first goal for England during the international and will fancy his chances against Swansea.

Dusan Tadic - Between new manager syndrome as Mark Hughes takes charge of his first Premier League game and facing West Ham in a toxic London Stadium, this is worth a punt.

Who's Not





Marko Arnautovic - West Ham's Austrian maestro is hit and miss at the best of times, but when there are so many uncertainties about the Hammers at the moment, his inclusion is a risk.

Alexis Sanchez - Manchester United's big January signing is not currently justifying his fantasy price tag, with better value out there. It may be next season before the Chilean is at his best.

Forwards





Who's Hot





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal will hope they won't be made to look a fool when they face a poor Stoke side on 1st April. Their Gabonese striker has scored in his last two games.

Wayne Rooney - The Everton veteran breached Manchester City's defence once already this season and should be well rested after no international football. He also has added motivation.

Who's Not





Fernando Llorente - With Son Heung-min likely to play up front for Spurs, there doesn't seem a lot of point drafting in the Spanish target man just because Harry Kane remains out.

Alvaro Morata - Antonio Conte says the £60m man is fully fit after a relaxed international break, but there is just something that has been holding him back in English football.