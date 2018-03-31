Barcelona Receive Boost in Pursuit of Tottenham Playmaker Christian Eriksen As Spurs Eye Replacement

Barcelona have received a big boost in their pursuit of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, as Spurs have reportedly made plans to seek a replacement should the Denmark international leave.

The La Liga giants have spent plenty over the past year, bringing in former Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele and ex-Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho, but are said to be keen on bringing in a replacement for the ageing Andres Iniesta.

According to El Gol Digital, Barcelona have made Eriksen, who has seven goals and eight assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season, their prime target to replace Iniesta.

If the report is to be believed, Spurs have already lined up their ideal replacement for Eriksen in the form of Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes.





The 23-year-old has been an impressive performer in the Portuguese league this season and is expected to feature in Portugal's World Cup squad for the competition in Russia later this year.





Should Tottenham move for Fernandes, that could allow Barcelona to swoop in to sign Eriksen, who played a key role in helping Denmark qualify for the World Cup, notably scoring a hat-trick against the Republic of Ireland in their play-off tie.

Eriksen is a key player for Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, having joined the north London side in 2013.

He helped the team to the knockout stages of the Champions League this season before they were dumped out of the competition by Serie A giants Juventus.

In other news, Pochettino has revealed defender Toby Alderweireld is no longer an automatic starter, thanks to the form of Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez.