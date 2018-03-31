The Lion: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores Twice on MLS Debut As LA Galaxy Beat Los Angeles 4-3

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice after coming on as a substitute for LA Galaxy in their 4-3 Major League Soccer victory over Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Swede, appearing in his first match for LA Galaxy since signing for the club, arrived from the bench in the 71st minute with his side 3-1 down.

Former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela struck twice earlier in the match before a Daniel Steres own goal made it 3-0 to Los Angeles just after the half-time break.

THE LION HAS ARRIVED



WE. ARE. LEVEL. pic.twitter.com/kMEewzhG8p — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 31, 2018

However, Galaxy pulled two goals back through Chris Pontius and Sebastian Lletget before former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain striker Ibrahimovic announced himself to the USA.





Six minutes after coming on, the 36-year-old netted a ridiculous 40-yard screamer, placing a shot over the backtracking goalkeeper Tyler Miller before removing his shirt and wheeling away in celebration.

Ibrahimovic wasn't done there, however, and sent the home fans into raptures with a 91st-minute winner.

The enigmatic forward got himself on the end of Ashley Cole's scooped pass to crash home a header, giving LA Galaxy their second MLS win of the season.

The club are currently second in the Western Conference, three points behind Vancouver Whitecaps, who have played a game extra, but Galaxy will feel more than confident in catching their rivals with a goalscorer like Ibrahimovic.