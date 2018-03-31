Liverpool & Man Utd to Play Pre Season Friendly in World's Second Largest Stadium

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to compete in the International Champions Cup in the Unites States this summer, where they will meet in Ann Arbour, Michigan, and play in the second largest stadium in the world.

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool and United are due to play in Michigan stadium for the July event. Nicknamed 'the Big House,' the stadium has an official capacity of 107,601. Only Rungrado 1 May stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, has a larger capacity with 114,000.

Liverpool and Manchester United could play at "The Big House".



They're heading to the US for pre-season.



😬



More: https://t.co/ErFXTO2noq pic.twitter.com/TrgpEqeMVP — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 30, 2018

In 2015, the capacity of the Big House was reduced from almost 110,000 down to its current size of 107,000. In 2014, Manchester United and Real Madrid broke records at this ground for a record attendance for a football match in the United States when they played in front of a crowd of 109,318. In 2013, the stadium even housed a crowd in excess of 115,000 for an American football game between Michigan and Notre Dame.

Real Madrid, Juventus, and AC Milan are all set to be involved in the International Champions Cup this summer, which is quickly becoming the highest profile summer friendly tournament in the world.

MUFC tour set to be announced nxt week. Looking like they will play Liverpool, possibly at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor (2nd biggest stadium in the world - 107k capacity). Also bound for LA & Miami. No plans to play LA Galaxy despite Zlatan arrival there. No derby v City either — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) March 30, 2018

(You may also be interested in Liverpool & Man Utd Target Drops Huge Hint Over Potential Premier League Move)

The first Manchester Derby to be played outside of England was held in Houston for the tournament in 2017. The same year Real Madrid and Barcelona played in El Clasico in Miami.

Liverpool have been runners-up in the tournament twice, once missing out to Man United in 2014. Other previous winners include Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona.