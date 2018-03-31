Petr Cech Reveals the Major Difference Between Arsenal and Chelsea's Silverware Ambitions

Petr Cech was quick to identify the core differences between Chelsea and Arsenal as the stopper revealed the Blues have an unquestionable winning culture, unlike the Gunners.

The 35-year-old swapped Stamford Bridge for the Emirates in 2015 after citing a desire for regular first team football, and after spending 11 years and three years at the respective clubs, Cech believes the telling difference between the two sides is a winning edge.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Czech international won 12 major trophies before departing from Chelsea, where he has gone on to become a mainstay under Arsene Wenger, having kept his 200th Premier League clean sheet earlier in the month.

Despite playing a role in securing an FA Cup and two Community Shields whilst at the Emirates, Cech acknowledged that while the Gunners have succeeded with an element of 'continuity', they are second best when it comes to having an ingrained winning culture.

“Chelsea has the cult of being a winning machine," Cech said, via the Daily Star.

It's hard to find a more genuine and honest footballer other than @PetrCech in the premier league #Gentleman — Nick Bailey (@NickB1193) March 29, 2018

“You can see it from the top to the bottom. It works like that. The pressure just works in a different way. That’s why you have so many managerial changes. Arsenal obviously have the same continuity, the same manager.

“There is a completely different philosophy and a different way of doing things. There is no right or wrong,” he added.

Cech conceded the frustration over a lack of silverware at Arsenal in recent years bubbles under the surface but he remains confident that the Gunners can turn their fortunes around, starting with winning the Europa League this season.

"I understand the frustration and I understand when it goes on for more than 10 years and so many times you are close, and you don't jump the last hurdle, it's obviously disappointing," Cech told the BBC's Premier League Show, as quoted by ESPN.

"The main decision [to join Arsenal] was the challenge of bringing back the title. We had never won the Champions League as Arsenal so I have to say that was another part.

"When you think, you know what, I won everything with Chelsea, why not do exactly the same with Arsenal? That was my motivation, and it's my motivation even now. Because I believe it is achievable."