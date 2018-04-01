Leicester Striker Seen Limping During Final Stages of 2-0 Brighton Win on Saturday

Leicester secured a valuable smash-and-grab win at Brighton on Saturday to boost their hopes of claiming seventh place and the final Europa League spot with it.

Vicente Iborra gave Leicester the lead seven minutes from time, before Jamie Vardy added a second on the counter-attack in the sixth minute of injury time. But some spectators noticed Vardy limping and took to social media sites, including Reddit, to speculate about the England striker's fitness.

Vardy scored for England against Italy on international duty but seemed to be feeling the effects of his excursions on Saturday as Brighton kept him quiet for most of the match.

There has been no official word from Leicester about whether or not Vardy was injured, and the fact that he was able to get on the end of Demarai Gray's cross for the second goal suggests that Foxes fans should not be unduly worried.

Vardy's goal capped an eventful end to what had been an insipid match. Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel saved a Glenn Murray penalty just minutes before Iborra scored the opening goal.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Wilfred Ndidi was then sent off for a second bookable offence but Brighton couldn't capitalise on the man advantage as they slipped to only their fourth home defeat of the season.

Leicester will hope to have Vardy available next week as they host Newcastle, before they face Burnley the following weekend - a big game in the race for Europe.