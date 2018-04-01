REVEALED: The Stat That Shows Why Barcelona Are Unbeaten in La Liga This Season

Catalan giants Barcelona have won more points from losing positions than any other team in La Liga following yet another remarkable comeback in their 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

The league leaders were 2-0 down after goals from Fernando Vasquez and Luis Muriel, and looked down and out with two minutes of normal time to go.

However, the little magician Lionel Messi had different ideas. He had only come on with 30 minutes left due to a lack of match fitness, but scored and set up a goal in the remaining minutes to earn his side a point.

The draw puts Barcelona 12 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and despite Atleti having a game in hand on the leaders, it seems the La Liga title is a case of when it is won by Barca, not if.

17 - Barcelona have won more points from losing positions than any other side in La Liga this season. Power. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 31, 2018

The host of world class talent Barcelona possess throughout their squad has proven pivotal this season. Their crop of superstars have dragged them out of trouble time and time again. Even when all seems lost, the players seem to have a belief that they can salvage something.

Barcelona next test is against Levante next Saturday, where they will be hoping to get one step closer to getting their hands on the La Liga title.