Social Media Roundup: Twitter Explodes as Spurs Win at Stamford Bridge for First Time in 28 Years

By 90Min
April 01, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans are still probably sat on their sofas in disbelief after witnessing something many will not have seen before; a win at Stamford Bridge. 

After falling behind through Alvaro Morata's header, the travelling contingent would have been expecting to make their usual trip from west London under a cloud of depression. 

But three goals in 21 minutes either side of half-time secured a famous victory for Mauricio Pochettino's men; who became the first Spurs coach to clinch three points at the Blues since the day Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990. 


And following the full-time whistle, Twitter erupted. 




There was little doubt as to the standout moment of the contest, with Christian Eriksen flooring Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero via a dipping long-range attempt to bring the visitors level. 

Dele Alli would eventually go on to add two further goals to secure the win, but the Dane's strike was the hot topic on social media. 




However, the result was not just a landmark victory for Tottenham, but could also spell the end of Chelsea's top four hopes this season. 

The Blues now sit eight points behind the final Champions League spot; currently occupied by Spurs, with only seven games to go. 

And the west Londoners found no issue in taking to Twitter to blast all involved with Sunday's defeat. 

