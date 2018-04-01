Social Media Roundup: Twitter Explodes as Spurs Win at Stamford Bridge for First Time in 28 Years

Tottenham Hotspur fans are still probably sat on their sofas in disbelief after witnessing something many will not have seen before; a win at Stamford Bridge.

After falling behind through Alvaro Morata's header, the travelling contingent would have been expecting to make their usual trip from west London under a cloud of depression.

But three goals in 21 minutes either side of half-time secured a famous victory for Mauricio Pochettino's men; who became the first Spurs coach to clinch three points at the Blues since the day Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990.





And following the full-time whistle, Twitter erupted.

It’s 28 seconds since Spurs last beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 1, 2018





Chelsea and Arsenal fans worrying about the power shift in Manchester while Spurs beat them both to the Champions League. 🤣 — ARYAN (@theunitedmanc) April 1, 2018

28 years ago 70% of Chelsea fans were Liverpool fans.



In another 28 years 80% of Chelsea fans will support Man City — Bardi (@BardiTFC) April 1, 2018

The last time Tottenham beat Chelsea at their ground, the entirety of Football Twitter wasn’t born yet. The stat of all stats. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) April 1, 2018





" Arsenal is the most useless team in the PL "



Chelsea : Hold my 🍺 — WOLE OJO 🇳 🇬 (@SirWoley) April 1, 2018





Burnley only 10 behind Chelsea 😄 — Mark (@MostonRedDevil) April 1, 2018

There was little doubt as to the standout moment of the contest, with Christian Eriksen flooring Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero via a dipping long-range attempt to bring the visitors level.

Dele Alli would eventually go on to add two further goals to secure the win, but the Dane's strike was the hot topic on social media.

Brilliant goal from Eriksen levels things on the stroke of halftime, and Spurs could possibly win at Stamford Bridge for the first time since some big-eared goal-hanger scored the winner around 300 years ago. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 1, 2018





Christian Eriksen’s first half strike reached a top speed of 87mph.



🚀 — Spurs Stat Man (@SpursStatMan) April 1, 2018





I had the same reaction to Eriksen's goal, Harry. pic.twitter.com/HHjW2j6w4N — FutEconomist (@FUT_Economist) April 1, 2018





I love Eriksen. He’s so, so good. Goes unnoticed so much in this team until he goes and produces something like that. When he’s on top of his game, there aren’t many players you’d choose over him in world football. Not up for debate. — Spurs In The Blood (@SpursInTheBlood) April 1, 2018

Dele with the two goals despite a week of underserved criticism should get all of the headlines but Lamela and Eriksen have been so great today. Big, big performances. — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) April 1, 2018

However, the result was not just a landmark victory for Tottenham, but could also spell the end of Chelsea's top four hopes this season.

The Blues now sit eight points behind the final Champions League spot; currently occupied by Spurs, with only seven games to go.

And the west Londoners found no issue in taking to Twitter to blast all involved with Sunday's defeat.