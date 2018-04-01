Steve Bruce Insists There's 'Work to Be Done' for Aston Villa After 0-0 Hull City Draw

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce insists there is "still a bit of work to be done" and says his side are taking nothing for granted following a slump in form that has seen the Villains pick up one point in their last three games.

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hull all but ended their hopes of a top two finish and Villa must now be careful not to fall out of the play off race.

They currently sit fourth in the table but have a 10-point cushion inside the play offs. The club will be hoping their poor recent form can be turned around to ensure they finish as high as possible and get a winnable play off tie.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, Bruce said after the game: ''I don’t take that for granted either. There’s still a bit of work to be done. We’re not in there just yet.

''We need to give our heads a wobble and win a few more games. We need to repeat the performance that we showed against Wolves because we haven’t got near those heights physically and mentally.

''That’s the disappointing thing for me because the last three games we haven’t been there.''

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Since their 4-1 thumping of Wolves, Villa have lost to QPR and Bolton and now drawn with Hull. This recent form has put fans into a bit of a panic that they will miss out on promotion back to the Premier League.

It seems they will now have to settle for the lottery of the play offs, because they sit nine points behind second-placed Cardiff. They will however be boosted by the news that Robert Snodgrass has no desire to leave at the end of the season.