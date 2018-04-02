AC Milan Set to Battle Manchester United & Liverpool for West Ham Wonderkid

By 90Min
April 02, 2018

Serie A giants AC Milan are ready to battle it out with Manchester United and Liverpool for the summer signing of West Ham United starlet Domingos Quina. 

The former Chelsea youth player is considered to be one of brightest talents at the London Stadium and the club will be desperate to hold onto their star. 

However, Quina is set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer and his first team opportunities have been severely limited due to the Hammers' perilous position in the Premier League table. 

According to the Mirror, like Liverpool and Manchester United, I Rossoneri have been keeping close tabs on the youngster and will decide whether to make a move for him in the summer. 

Any move could depend on whether West Ham manage to avoid relegation. The east London club are currently 14th in the Premier League table but have only five more points than 18th-placed Southampton. 

Quina, who has also been linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Dortmund, left Chelsea to join West Ham in 2016 because he wasn't afforded the first-team chances he felt he deserved with the Blues. 

Shortly after arriving, the Portuguese youth international made his debut for the Hammers as a 16-year-old against NK Domzale in the Europa League. This season, Quina featured in the EFL Trophy for West Ham's development squad; while, for the senior side, he has made fleeting appearances in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. 

With his contact set to expire next summer, however, the Hammers are at risk of losing their star on a free and, consequently, may decide to sell him at the end of the current campaign. 

