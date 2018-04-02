Arsenal Look to Sign Young Bundesliga Defender in Bid to Improve Squad Ahead of Next Season

Arsenal are lining up a bid to sign 19-year-old defender Panagiotis Retsos from Bayer Leverkusen, as they look to improve their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mirror report that the north London side are interested in bringing the young Greek defender to the Premier League, as they prioritise improving their defence ahead of the new season, with 18-year-old Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt also being linked to the Gunners.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

Retsos only moved to Leverkusen last summer in a £15m deal from Greek side Olympiacos. But after having made 19 league appearances for the Bundesliga side this season, he has clearly caught the eye of Arsenal and could be switching sides again this summer.





Signing a young defender is thought to be a priority for Arsenal, as the London side look to strengthen up at the back, having conceded the most goals out of the top seven clubs in the Premier League this term.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The Gunners are currently 13 points off of fourth place, meaning a top four finish looks very unlikely for the club for a second consecutive season. As a result, Arsenal are expected to make a number of signings in the summer as they bid to improve their squad ahead of the 2018/19 season.